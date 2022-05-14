Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu-Starrer Slows Down On Day 2

Fans' expectations for South industry content and action have undoubtedly risen with the success of Pan India films like as 'Pushpa: The Rise,' 'RRR,' and 'KGF: Chapter 2.' Similarly, the recently released Telugu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has been doing well at the box office.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is certainly performing well at the box office, as it has effectively impressed audiences and fans. After multiple delays owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the film was finally released on May 12th. The movie came out to be one of the best openings for Mahesh Babu.



According to a report by the FilmiBeat, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is performing well at the box office, with worldwide box office receipts of about Rs 90 crores. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film grossed Rs 66.3 crores, whereas, in Karnataka and the rest of the country, it earned Rs 3.35 crores. Around the world, the film collected Rs 7.75 crores.

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the film became the third Indian biggest opener at the worldwide box office. The film grossed a total of Rs 75.21 crores on its opening day after RRR's Rs 257.15 crore and KGF: Chapter 2's Rs 165.37 crore.

Top 3 openers of 2022 at WW BO.#RRR - ₹ 257.15 cr#KGF2 - ₹ 165.37 cr#SarkaruVaariPaata - ₹ 75.21 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film grossed Rs 52.18 crores. The film earned Rs 4.32 crores in Karnataka. The film grossed a total of Rs 75.21 crores in its foreign run.

#SarkaruVaariPaata opening day WW Box Office



AP/TS - ₹ 52.18 cr

KA - ₹ 4.32 cr

ROI - ₹ 2.20 cr

OS - ₹ 16.51 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 75.21 cr



EXTRAORDINARY — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nadiya Moidu, and Samuthirakani, in addition to Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu's comic timing and Keerthy Suresh's acting have been praised in the film. The much-anticipated film also has a number of songs that have been received well by fans.