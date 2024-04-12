Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India

When we imagine a model and actress like Sarah, the last thing on our minds will be sweets in her diet. Of course, when we think of models we associate them with dieting to maintain themselves. Additionally, we recently talked about her commitment to her well-being via yoga, so how will we associate her with a sweet tooth? Well as surprising as it might sound, Sarah Jane Dias has irrevocable love for desserts ranging from chocolates to creamy ice-creams. This shows her balanced approach to life. She does focus on her health but often rewards herself with little sweet treats and steals that moment of happiness in life.