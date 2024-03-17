Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024. She turned muse for designer Varun Chakkilam’s ‘Lenora’ collection. Sara was in a shimmery silver embellished lehenga and bralette as she turned showstopper for Varun’s collection. She kept her hair open and wore a pair of statement earrings. The diva looked resplendent as she gracefully walked the ramp.
A paparazzo account shared a video of Sara walking the ramp. He didn't hesitate to hide the burn marks on her stomach that she recently got. The marks on her stomach were clearly visible. Netizens hailed her for pulling it off so gracefully and with confidence.
One fan wrote, ''I love the fact that they didn't try to cover it up with make up'' while another commented, ''She's showing her scars gracefully. Others would have put a ton of makeup to hid it''. ''Sara you are so gracefully confident in how you embracing your burn marks . In a world of impossible beauty standards and constant coverage - here you are! A true princess who is showing us all to embrace ourselves and love ourselves no matter what . This is why you shine so beautifully and so bright,'' wrote another fan of Sara.
As per news agency ANI, Sara shared her experience of walking on the ramp, as she said, “It was all fun but I was also nervous because it's been very hectic, the past couple of days I was in and out promoting both the films so there was a rush. On the ramp, it was all exciting and felt great.”
On the work front, Sara's recent release was Netflix's 'Murder Mubarak' She will be next seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' where she is playing a freedom fighter. The film will start streaming on Prime Video from March 21.