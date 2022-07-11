Saqib Saleem Starts Dubbing For 'Crackdown' Season 2

Actor Saqib Saleem has kicked off the dubbing for Apoorva Lakhia's 'Crackdown' Season 2, a series that revolves around RAW's special ops trying to crack a conspiracy and prevent a major threat to national security.



The actor played the role of a notorious spy, Riyaz Pathan in the first season.



Saqib says: "The dubbing for Crackdown Season 2 has begun in full force. It's a thrill to be lending my voice to a character that has been part of my journey for two seasons. Apoorva Lakhia's sensibility for storytelling aligns with my own."



"Joining hands with the director for the second time felt fresh and exciting. My bond with him translates into comfort when it comes to trying out variations of my craft. I'm looking forward to the streaming of the second season."



Saqib will also be seen in horror-comedy Kakuda opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and his production Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra.

[With Inputs From IANS]