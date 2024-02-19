Saqib Saleem Flexes His Biceps To Bobby Deol, Talks About His Love For Cricket

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is coming back with Season 10. Eight teams featuring cinema and television stars as well as celebrities from across India will slug it out for top honours in this T20 tournament with a little tweak in the format.

At a promotional press conference in Mumbai on Monday, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan and Saqib Saleem were present to promote the event. Saqib Saleem, in fact, sent photographers into a tizzy as he flexed his muscles to the ponytailed 'Animal' star Bobby Deol.