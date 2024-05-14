Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'

Sanjay Kapoor opened up about facing struggles despite having Boney and Anil. He revealed his brothers didn't help in difficult times.

Instagram
Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is not be as successful as his brothers Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Boney has been a successful filmmaker while Anil has also flourished a lot as an actor. In an interview, Sanjay made some shocking claims about his brothers. He opened up about facing struggles despite having Boney and Anil. The 58-year-old actor also revealed his brothers didn't help in difficult times. Sanjay also said that he could have been part of 'No Enrtry' but his producer brother didn't cast him. The 'Wanted' producer cast Fardeen Khan.

In Shivani Pau's podcast, Sanjay said Boney didn’t cast him when he was going through the tough phase in his career. "When he made No Entry, he could have taken me instead of Fardeen Khan; but he didn’t. There were already Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me. Things would have still happened the way it happened and No Entry would have been a blockbuster,” said Sanjay.

He added, “But he took Fardeen because, at that time, he was more sellable than me. I haven’t worked in my brother’s production in the last 20 years. When I was producing films and going through this low (phase), it was not that they didn’t love me. But it is business at the end of the day.”

On his brother Anil Kapoor, he said even though the former is more successful than him, he always feels he is happier and more content than the 'Animal' actor. ''I am always saying God is kind. Even if I’ve achieved less than him, I just feel I’m happier. I’m always in a better mood. I’m not saying he’s sad or anything, but I don’t know how to put it. But I feel I’m more content than him,'' added Sanjay.

Anil Kaoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor
Anil Kaoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Five-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Dog In Telangana
  2. Day In Pics: May 14, 2024
  3. KERALA: POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With A Belt Tightened Around Her Neck
  4. UP: Hearing In 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi On May 27
  5. Delhi Airport: Man Takes 200 Flights In A Year, Steals Co-Passengers' Jewelleries Worth Lakhs; In Police Custody Now
Entertainment News
  1. 3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  2. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
  3. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
  4. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'
  5. 'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut
Sports News
  1. Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25
  2. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. IPL 2024: Rayudu Advocates For Coaches To 'Work Behind The Scenes And Give Players Freedom To Do Better'
  5. Paris Saint-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa To Follow Kylian Mbappe Through PSG Exit Door
World News
  1. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  2. Russian President Putin To Make A State Visit To China This Week
  3. Michael Cohen Testifies, Reveals Shocking Details In Trump Hush Money Trial
  4. Cave-In Leaves 3 Miners Missing And 12 Injured At A Coal Mine In Poland
  5. Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival