Actor Sanjay Kapoor is not be as successful as his brothers Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Boney has been a successful filmmaker while Anil has also flourished a lot as an actor. In an interview, Sanjay made some shocking claims about his brothers. He opened up about facing struggles despite having Boney and Anil. The 58-year-old actor also revealed his brothers didn't help in difficult times. Sanjay also said that he could have been part of 'No Enrtry' but his producer brother didn't cast him. The 'Wanted' producer cast Fardeen Khan.
In Shivani Pau's podcast, Sanjay said Boney didn’t cast him when he was going through the tough phase in his career. "When he made No Entry, he could have taken me instead of Fardeen Khan; but he didn’t. There were already Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me. Things would have still happened the way it happened and No Entry would have been a blockbuster,” said Sanjay.
He added, “But he took Fardeen because, at that time, he was more sellable than me. I haven’t worked in my brother’s production in the last 20 years. When I was producing films and going through this low (phase), it was not that they didn’t love me. But it is business at the end of the day.”
On his brother Anil Kapoor, he said even though the former is more successful than him, he always feels he is happier and more content than the 'Animal' actor. ''I am always saying God is kind. Even if I’ve achieved less than him, I just feel I’m happier. I’m always in a better mood. I’m not saying he’s sad or anything, but I don’t know how to put it. But I feel I’m more content than him,'' added Sanjay.
On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.