In Shivani Pau's podcast, Sanjay said Boney didn’t cast him when he was going through the tough phase in his career. "When he made No Entry, he could have taken me instead of Fardeen Khan; but he didn’t. There were already Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me. Things would have still happened the way it happened and No Entry would have been a blockbuster,” said Sanjay.