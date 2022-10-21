Sanjay Dutt On Why He Doesn’t Want Ranveer Singh To Play His Role In ‘Khal Nayak’: Woh Aaj Kal Nahi Pehnta Hai

Sanjay Dutt is one Bollywood actor who has always remained totally unfiltered, be it about his personal life or his work. Recently, the actor was a guest on Amazon Mini’s ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, and got candid with the show’s cast.

During the show, one of the hosts of ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, actor Varun Sharma, questioned Sanjay Dutt, “Agar ‘Khal Nayak’ ka remake bane toh inn mein se kaun se actor ko aapka role nahi karna chahiye – Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, ya Vicky Kaushal? (If ‘Khal Nayak’ is to be remade today, which of these actors should not play your role?)”. To which Sanjay quipped, “Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapde nahi pehnta hai (he doesn’t wear clothes these days)”.

His funny response left everyone in splits.

For those caught unaware, Sanjay took a jibe at Ranveer after the latter got embroiled in a controversy for posing nude for a magazine photoshoot. Ranveer had shared the pictures on his social media platform in June, and several netizens called them ‘inappropriate’.

Meanwhile, Sanjay was also seen shaking a leg with his friend and the show’s host, Riteish Deshmukh. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Sanjay also recalled his ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ co-star Arshad Warsi, after comedian Sugandha Bhosale played a new and ‘khoobsurat’ (beautiful) Circuit on the show. Charmed by his act, Sanjay said, “Itna khoobsurat Circuit aaj hi dekha maine (I saw such a beautiful Circuit for the first time today).”

‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ is a weekly comedy show. Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of a public prosecutor and defence lawyer respectively, while Kusha Kapila features as the judge. Bollywood celebrities are seen as guests on the show, which is streaming for free on Amazon miniTV.