Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father Opens Up On Actress' Divorce From Naga Chaitanya, Says ‘Let’s Start A New Story’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu also shared an unseen picture from his daughter’s wedding with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:58 pm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017. On October 6, 2017, they tied the knot in Goa, first according to Hindu traditions and a day later, according to Christian traditions. However, on October 2, 2021, they issued a joint statement informing their fans and everyone else of their separation. 

Now almost a year late, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father has opened up about his daughter's split with Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya. As reported by Hindustan Times, Samantha's father, Joseph Prabhu, recently took to Facebook and shared an unseen wedding photo from his daughter's wedding. It was a family photo where Samantha and Naga were seen smiling along with everyone. 

He captioned it as, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!”

Further responding to comments on the memory, Joseph Prabhu revealed that it took him time to process everything. "Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down,” he wrote.

Well, as for Naga and Samantha, the two have accepted that they have moved on. 

"We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it,” Naga Chaitanya recently told PinkVilla while mentioning how he is always related to Samantha by the media, even after their separation. 

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in ‘Yashoda’, and will also share screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the rom-com ‘Kushi’. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which failed at the box-office.

