Samantha Ruth Prabhu Invests In E-Commerce Platform SustainKart

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in SustainKart, an e-commerce platform. Her contribution is part of the seed round for the company. The funds raised in the seed round, according to the company, will be used for customer acquisition marketing and enabling offline retail stores to provide an in-store customer experience.

According to Financial Express, Prabhu said, “The choice of Indian consumers has been slowly gravitating towards more conscious and nature-friendly products. Many consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic. I am backing the vision of Shilpa Reddy (co-founder) and Kanthi Dutt (founder) in creating a community like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with SustainKart.”

Kanthi Dutt, CEO and founder, SustainKart, said, “We are planning to develop several strategic celebrity partnerships for SustainKart’s house of brands as well to attract capital investment to grow the private labels vertical. With Prabhu aiding our purpose towards achieving sustainability goals, we will be able to position ourselves in global markets.”

The first offline SustainKart store will open in April of this year.

Shilpa Reddy, co-founder, SustainKart, said, “We have started partnering with entrepreneurs who believe in sustainability to launch our franchise experience stores across India. We aim to launch 30 stores in the first year and a total of 100 stores in two years from now.”

SustainKart is an e-commerce platform dedicated solely to sustainable goods. It sells a variety of sustainable and environmentally friendly products ranging from fashion to decor, beauty and wellness, furniture to gifting, nutrition and snacks, children's care, and pet care, among other things. The company's mission is to re-equip homes with environmentally conscious products and change Indians' spending habits for lifestyle goods.