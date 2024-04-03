This upcoming Hindi biopic film revolves around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. While much has not been revealed about the film, going by the first look poster, the film will feature the character of Sam Manekshaw. The role will be portrayed by Milind Soman. The actor had shared the first look poster of himself as Manekshaw on his social media. 'Emergency' is set to release on June 14.