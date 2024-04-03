Art & Entertainment

Sam Manekshaw Birthday Special: Bollywood Movies That Highlight The Legacy Of India's First Field Marshal

On Sam Manekshaw's 110th birth anniversary, here are three films that celebrate his legacy. Check out the list below.

Snigdha Nalini
Updated on:
'Sam Bahadur', 'Pippa' Photo: X
April 3 marks the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The Field Marshal is known for his strategic brilliance, resilience, and courage. He played an important role in some of history’s most pivotal times. As the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, he played an important role in the liberation of Bangladesh during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As the nation celebrates his 110th birth anniversary, here are three movies that feature Sam Manekshaw and capture his legacy.

1. 'Sam Bahadur' (2023)

Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur'
Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur' Photo: Instagram
Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, this biographical drama takes place against the backdrop of the historic 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Taking on the role of Sam Manekshaw is the versatile Vicky Kaushal who has completely transformed himself and has hit it out of the ballpark. The actor has nailed not just Manekshaw’s appearance but also his quirks.

Where To Watch: Zee 5

2. 'Pippa' (2023)

Kamal Sadanah in 'Pippa'
Kamal Sadanah in 'Pippa' Photo: X
Led by the talented Ishan Khattar in the titular role, this film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta. It is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. While the movie revolves around Mehta and his siblings, the movie features a brief appearance by Sam Manekshaw. The role was played by Kamal Sadanah.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. 'Emergency' (2024)

This upcoming Hindi biopic film revolves around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. While much has not been revealed about the film, going by the first look poster, the film will feature the character of Sam Manekshaw. The role will be portrayed by Milind Soman. The actor had shared the first look poster of himself as Manekshaw on his social media. 'Emergency' is set to release on June 14.

