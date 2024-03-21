Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, entered Bollywood in 2023 with ‘Farrey’. However, the film could not make a mark at the box office. As part of the panel of CNN News18’s Rising Bharat Summit, alongside Vedang Raina, Rajveer Deol, and Palak Tiwari, the young star revealed how should have been a director of a film starring uncle Salman, had she not been an actor.
Further revealing the differences between her three uncles, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, Alizeh said, “Alag cheez ke liye main alag mamu ke paas jaati hoon. Jaise agar mujhe hassna hai, I’ll go to Sohail mamu. Bohot jokes karte rehte hain… Arbaaz mamu advice dene main bohot acche hain. Voh bohot well spoken aur bohot articulate hain toh jab mujhe advice chahiye, poochna bhi nahi padta hai. Khud call aa jaata hai unse (I go to different uncles for different things, for example, if I want to laugh, I will go to Sohail mamu, he jokes a lot. Arbaaz mamu is great at giving advice, he is very well-spoken and articulate, so when I need guidance I don’t even need to ask, he directly calls me).”
She further mentioned how Salman teaches her how to be young at heart, and said, “Salman mamu, it’s good to be around him kyuki voh yaad dilwate hain ki you need to be young at heart… Voh bacche hi hain abhi tak toh sometimes unke saath reh ke I feel like main aur young ho gayi hoon. (Salman mamu, it’s good to be around him because he keeps reminding you that you need to be young at heart. Till now he is like a kid, sometimes I feel younger staying with him).”
For those caught unaware, ‘Farrey’ also starred Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B. Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal , Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit, the film hit the theatres on November 24, 2023.