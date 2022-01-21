Salman Khan's Co-Star Arun Verma Passes Away At 62

Arun Verma, an actor who appeared in over 80 films, has passed away. The popular actor, who appeared alongside actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others on screen, died on Thursday as a result of a brain block that caused multiple organ failure. His nephew confirmed the information to Indian Express. He was just 62.

His nephew stated, "Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure."