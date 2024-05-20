Salman Khan Refuses To Let Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Write A Book On Him, Here's Why

Over the weekend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his niece-rising actress, Alizeh Agnihotri, added a dash of glamour to an event held in Dubai. The gathering commemorated the latter’s debut in acting, where she was honoured with an award for her notable entry into the film industry.
Khan, renowned for his protective nature towards his family, stood by his niece’s side throughout the event, offering unwavering support and encouragement.
Khan opted for a stylish ensemble comprising a black shirt paired with a sophisticated blue blazer, exuding charm. Meanwhile, Alizeh captivated with her impeccable fashion sense, donning a striking black halter neck top elegantly paired with tailored trousers, radiating confidence.
The actor’s professional path is widely documented, and is well known to most. Yet, certain facets of his personal life remain hidden from the public eye. Nevertheless, his admirers eagerly seek to explore this undisclosed chapter, wanting to uncover more about the beloved superstar.
Delving into this idea, actress and host Sophie Choudry posed a question to the rising actress, inquiring about the title she would select if she were to write a book about the ‘Tiger 3’ actor. As she paused to come up with a response, Khan intervened with a remark, “I won’t let her write a book on me.” Sharing the reason behind the same, he added, “The amount she knows about me… ” leaving everyone in splits.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alizeh marked her acting debut with ‘Farrey.’ Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film boasted a cast including Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla. Reportedly, it is a remake of the 2017 Thai film ‘Bad Genius.’ Salman, on the other hand, will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in AR Murugadoss, which is set to come out on Eid 2025.