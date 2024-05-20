Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Refuses To Let Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Write A Book On Him, Here's Why

Over the weekend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, graced a glamorous event in Dubai.

Instagram
Alizeh Agnihotri with Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Over the weekend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his niece-rising actress, Alizeh Agnihotri, added a dash of glamour to an event held in Dubai. The gathering commemorated the latter’s debut in acting, where she was honoured with an award for her notable entry into the film industry.

Khan, renowned for his protective nature towards his family, stood by his niece’s side throughout the event, offering unwavering support and encouragement.

Khan opted for a stylish ensemble comprising a black shirt paired with a sophisticated blue blazer, exuding charm. Meanwhile, Alizeh captivated with her impeccable fashion sense, donning a striking black halter neck top elegantly paired with tailored trousers, radiating confidence.

The actor’s professional path is widely documented, and is well known to most. Yet, certain facets of his personal life remain hidden from the public eye. Nevertheless, his admirers eagerly seek to explore this undisclosed chapter, wanting to uncover more about the beloved superstar.

Delving into this idea, actress and host Sophie Choudry posed a question to the rising actress, inquiring about the title she would select if she were to write a book about the ‘Tiger 3’ actor. As she paused to come up with a response, Khan intervened with a remark, “I won’t let her write a book on me.” Sharing the reason behind the same, he added, “The amount she knows about me… ” leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alizeh marked her acting debut with ‘Farrey.’ Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film boasted a cast including Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla. Reportedly, it is a remake of the 2017 Thai film ‘Bad Genius.’ Salman, on the other hand, will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in AR Murugadoss, which is set to come out on Eid 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  2. The Great Khali Draws Flak For Lifting 30-Yr-Old Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman | Viral Video
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand Emerges As Crucial Battleground
  4. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  5. Heatwave: Delhi's Najafgarh Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On; Warning In Kerala Over Rain
Entertainment News
  1. Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Said Yes To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' And Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'
  2. Katy Perry Gets Emotional As She Bids Adieu To ‘American Idol’ After Seven Seasons
  3. Alfonso Ribeiro Claims His Role In ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Ended His Acting Career
  4. Shahid Kapoor Says ‘Every Vote Matters’ As He Shows His Inked Finger
  5. Paresh Rawal: 'Bad Politicians Created By People Who Go On A Picnic On Voting Day'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Roland Garros Qualifying To Prioritise Grass Season
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Qualifier 1 Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: Deepthi Clinches Gold With WR Time In 400m T20 Class
  5. NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Fractures Hand In Game 7 Loss To Indiana Pacers
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper
  3. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  4. Lai Ching-te Sworn In As Taiwan President Amid Long-Standing Struggle With China
  5. Iran President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Dead After Helicopter Crash, Confirms State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Strategy Same For Entire Country, Says Modi; 'Home-Vote' In Poonch For First Time
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray