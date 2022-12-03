Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Salman Khan Asks Housemates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Or Tina Dutta - Whose Heart Is Darker?

Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Asks Housemates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Or Tina Dutta - Whose Heart Is Darker?

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan held a 'kaala dil' task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta.

Bigg Boss 16 House
Bigg Boss 16 House IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 3:46 pm

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan held a 'kaala dil' task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta.

The housemates were asked to choose whose heart is blacker (who is not trustworthy) between Priyanka and Tina by filling the heart-shaped containers kept in front of both.

Later, Salman asked the housemates to get a football and stick a photo of the contestant they think deserves to be eliminated from the house of 'Bigg Boss', after stating their reasons, the ball needs to be kicked out of the house.

This week no elimination will be taking place. The last person who was shown the exit door was Gautam Singh Vig.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Tina Dutta
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI