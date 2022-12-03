Salman Khan Asks Housemates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Or Tina Dutta - Whose Heart Is Darker?

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan held a 'kaala dil' task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta.

The housemates were asked to choose whose heart is blacker (who is not trustworthy) between Priyanka and Tina by filling the heart-shaped containers kept in front of both.

Later, Salman asked the housemates to get a football and stick a photo of the contestant they think deserves to be eliminated from the house of 'Bigg Boss', after stating their reasons, the ball needs to be kicked out of the house.

This week no elimination will be taking place. The last person who was shown the exit door was Gautam Singh Vig.