Sai Tamhankar Opens Up On How Playing A Surrogate Mother Onscreen Impacted Her

Actress Sai Tamhankar played a surrogate role in a Marathi television serial 'Anubandh'. She shared that how surrogate mother role impacted her personal life.

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:00 pm

Actress Sai Tamhankar has worked in the entertainment industry of several languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. In ‘Mimi’, actress Kriti Sanon’s character plays a surrogate, Tamhankar too has stepped into the shoes of one such character in the Marathi television serial called ‘Anubandh’. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tamhankar was asked if playing a surrogate onscreen impacted her in any way, to which she replied, “Before playing a surrogate mom, I always would like babies who would smile, or who are happy-go-lucky. After playing (a surrogate) after feeling all that that one has to feel, I started liking every kind of baby: crying baby, babies with dirty noses, running noses, thin babies, fat babies, every kind of baby.”

Tamhankar further added, “And I think, being able to give birth to a child is the greatest gift one can ever have. And I'm proud to be a woman, and I'm very proud that I can be a mother in future. I think it's the most selfless thing you can do when you become a mother. I think you just put yourself at last and your baby comes at the top of your list of priorities, which is very difficult but you do it because there's a lot of love inside you. And that love just came rushing back and I felt a lot of things without having a baby, and I think I will always cherish it.”

In Bollywood, she has featured in films like ‘Ghajini’, ‘Love Sonia’, and more recently in ‘Mimi’.

