Sahil Khattar Feels '83' Became A Cult Even Before Its Shooting Ended

Actor Sahil Khattar's recent outing was director Kabir Khan's film '83', which was inspired from India's 1983 Cricket World Cup Win. While actor Ranveer Singh played the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India's win, Khattar played the role of wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.



The film, which released in December 2021, opened to a positive response from the audience and Khattar's resemblance to Kirmani was highly praised. Even though the film was released over a month back, the actor continues to have immense gratitude for the opportunity he got.



"83 becomes the highest grocer in the overseas market and I feel so happy.. The film '83' became a cult even before the film was completed. I am proud of the fact that I am part of this magnum opus. Undoubtedly 83 is one of the best films made on cricket," he tells us.



The actor adds, "I am overwhelmed with the feedback I have got. Especially on the scene in the film when I tell Kapil Dev ‘Tu maar, mein khada hu na’. That scene became viral. One thing I still remember is how during the shooting of this scene Ranveer Singh praised my acting skills. Later on he messaged me that he got tears in his eyes after seeing my performance. I felt really good because we got applause in the set also for the scene. And once it was out, viewers also liked it. What is fascinating is the fact that now when the audience is watching the scene they are cheering and clapping. As an actor it’s a great high.”



The actor recalls a compliment, which he can never forget. Khattar reveals how a call from a friend made him feel very special.



"He told me that his son was in tears and wanted to become a cricketer after watching the film. My friend's son always wanted to become a footballer, but '83' changed him," he says and adds,"When my friend called me and shared his son’s feeling, I was very emotional. I guess that’s the power of cinema - you can change people.”



Before '83' Sahil made his OTT debut with 2000 film 'Halla Bol' in which he played the villain Balli Chaudhary.