Russo Brothers Are Coming To India For 'The Gray Man' Premiere

Filmmaking sibling duo - Anthony and Joe Russo better known as 'The Russo Brothers', who are revered for doling out some of the biggest and most successful films of all times, will be attending the premiere of their upcoming streaming movie 'The Gray Man', in Mumbai.

The film, an action-packed story, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, and Indian superstar Dhanush. The director duo will join Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at the film's premiere in India, the dates for which will be revealed soon.

'The Gray Man' tells the story of the titular CIA operative Court Gentry (played by Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. The film's official synopsis describes the character's journey as, "someone who has been plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (played by Billy Bob Thornton). Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."

But as the tables turn, Six becomes the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (essayed by Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Talking about his experience on 'The Gray Man', Dhanush said in a statement, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

The film, which additionally stars Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard, is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The film will drop on the streaming platform Netflix on July 22.

[With Inputs from IANS]