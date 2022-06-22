Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Rushad Rana Speaks About His Character In 'Aashram 3'

'Ashram 3' is directed by Prakash Jha and features Bobby Deol, Rushad Rana, Darshan Kumar and Aaditi Pohankar among others. The series is streaming on MX Player.

Rushad Rana Instagram

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 5:02 pm

Actor Rushad Rana is known for portraying numerous characters in different shows, web series and films. The actor recently played an important character in the web series 'Aashram 3'.



Rana says, "In 'Aashram 3', I play a character named Vipul Dahiya. He is a construction contractor and it is shown that he and his wife are big-time devotees of Baba."

Furthermore, the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor shares how he prepared for the role, "There is a certain kind of a language that we had to speak in the show, it has a Haryanvi touch to it, so I had to work on that. We got a really nice voice modulation workshop from Prakash Jha productions which helped me a lot to get into the character. Besides that, my character was clear cut, I had my first meeting with Prakash sir and he explained it very well."

On the work front, Rana was also seen in an episode of 'Modern Love Mumbai' directed by Hansal Mehta.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series streaming on MX Player features Bobby Deol with Darshan Kumar, Aaditi Pohankar, Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Tridha Choudhury.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

