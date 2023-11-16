All around the nation, Diwali is celebrated with tremendous fervour, and the atmosphere is charged with diyas and Diwali emotions. Furthermore, fireworks noise is all around us and is quite harmful to both Mother Nature and humans. The soon-to-be mom Rubina Dilaik raised her voice against the growing levels of noise and air pollution by scolding people for setting off crackers in the name of the Diwali celebration.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular TV stars in today’s times and when she posts something it reaches millions of her followers. The same happened recently when she took to X (formerly Twitter) and requested people to stop bursting crackers even after Diwali was over. She had a very valid concern over the amount of not just dust pollution but even noise pollution that people all over are forced to bear, even till the wee hours of the morning.

She wrote, “To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers 🙅🏻‍♀️….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning 😡……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….. (sic).”

While most of her fans and followers went ahead and appreciated the though in the comments section, there were even many who started trolling her and branded her posts as ‘Anti-Hindu’.

A user commented on her post, “Delete your Anti Hindu propaganda tweet asap..Stop giving Gyan on Hindu Festivals (sic).”

Rubina Dilaik being very vocal about her thoughts and feelings couldn’t take this lying down. She hit back and wrote, “Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND (sic).”

It didn’t stop just there. The barrage just burst and flooded her comments with more and more hate from trolls. Rubina Dilaik also played smart and she took screenshots of these comments and posted them and exposed them in front of the world.

Posting the screenshot, she schooled the trolls writing, “Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. it's NOT GYAN, Mr Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi …. (sic).”

To put things back in perspective, Rubina Dilaik added another tweet which read, “Diwali, is a festival of lights, a celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya! Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10 days was never mentioned, So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents, Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake IDs! Dare NoT (sic).”

The former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner is one of the very few who doesn’t shy away from hitting back at trolls for their hurtful comments.

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik and her hubby dearest Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child together. The actress, flaunting a baby bump, recently surprised her fans with a series of gorgeous photographs from her maternity shoot with a peacock motif. The pics have since then gone viral all over social media with people praising the concept behind the maternity shoot.