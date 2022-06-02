Rohit Kumar Of 'Nima Denzongpa' Fame To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Nikamma'

Rohit Kumar, who portrayed the role of Hemal in Surabhi Das and Iqbal Khan's Hindi drama series 'Nima Denzongpa' is set to make his Bollywood Debut. The actor would be seen onscreen with Abhimanyu Dassani in the upcoming film 'Nikamma'. He will play a comic role in the production.

Talking to ETimes about the role, he said, "I am playing Adi's (Abhimanyu Dassani) close friend Omi. He's a humorous person who, despite being faint-hearted, has always stood up for his friend."

Kumar will be making his debut starring alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia. "I'm really looking forward to seeing myself on the big screen. I did another film with Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul, but it was released on the OTT platform. So Nikamma will technically be my Bollywood debut," he added.

'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' and 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' are two of Kumar's previous shows. He remarked about the experience of working with Dassani "He submits himself completely and makes the character believable. It's been an absolute pleasure working with him. I admire Shilpa a lot, but unfortunately I don't have any scenes with her."

The actor also talked about his upcoming projects, "I have signed another movie, which also features a veteran Bollywood diva. I won't be able to say much about the project because it's still in its early stages."