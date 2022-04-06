Robert Downey Jr. Making Two New Series' On Sherlock Holmes

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr is all set to bring to you the tale of fictitious detective Sherlock Holmes once again on screen. Two scripted series based on the beloved detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are in the works.

Downey Jr, played the role of Holmes, alongside actor Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, in the Guy Ritchie feature film in 2009 and its 2011 sequel titled ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’. The franchise had a third film planned as well, but that never materialised. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr is on board to exec produce both shows through his Team Downey banner. Lionel Wigram, who wrote and produced the earlier films is also donning the exec producer’s hat. Warner Bros. Television will be producing the shows.

Although it is yet to be determined if Downey Jr. will play the role of the detective on screen as the series is in the initial stage and these decisions are yet to be taken. All the other details of the series are being kept under wraps at the moment, however, there are rumours that the stories of the two shows could be interconnected. However, the cast has not been finalised at the moment and HBO has not announced any returning cast members either.

This is not the first time that a TV series is being made on the popular detective. A 13-episode series titled ‘Sherlock’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman has been made earlier. In 2012, the series ‘Elementary’ starring Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes was also released.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. is all set to produce Netflix's ‘Sweet Tooth’ and Warner Bros.'Perry Mason’ as well. He was also recently cast in Christopher Nolan's star-studded 2023 film, ‘Oppenheimer’. There are also rumours doing the rounds that the actor will once again play his popular role of Iron Man in ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’.