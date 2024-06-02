RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case

In the video, Malishka, from 93.5 Red FM, highlights the disparity in justice: while the culprit received a minimal punishment of writing an essay for killing two people, the maker of a satirical video was slapped with an FIR. She emphasises her responsibility as a radio personality to ensure the public doesn't forget the incident and that justice is served. Malishka has a long association with Hindi cinema. She trained actress Vidya Balan for her role as an RJ in 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' and appeared as a wild card contestant in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7'. She worked with Vidya again in 'Tumhari Sulu', playing the role of RJ Albeli Anjali.