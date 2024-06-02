Art & Entertainment

RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case

In response to the nationwide uproar over the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, RJ and actress Malishka Mendonsa has released a new satirical song condemning the system.

RJ Malishka
RJ Malishka Photo: X
info_icon

In response to the nationwide uproar over the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, RJ and actress Malishka Mendonsa has released a new satirical song condemning the system.

The video features Malishka in the studio, delivering fiery verses in a mix of Marathi and Hindi rap. She details the case, explaining how the 17-year-old minor, under the influence of alcohol, killed two people while driving at over 200 km/h in Pune. Malishka criticises the entire system, including doctors, hotel and bar owners, cops, and even the judiciary, for being compromised to protect the accused by ultimately blaming a driver.

In the video, Malishka, from 93.5 Red FM, highlights the disparity in justice: while the culprit received a minimal punishment of writing an essay for killing two people, the maker of a satirical video was slapped with an FIR. She emphasises her responsibility as a radio personality to ensure the public doesn't forget the incident and that justice is served. Malishka has a long association with Hindi cinema. She trained actress Vidya Balan for her role as an RJ in 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' and appeared as a wild card contestant in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7'. She worked with Vidya again in 'Tumhari Sulu', playing the role of RJ Albeli Anjali.

Malishka will next be seen portraying Sarojini Naidu in the upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight'. The show, based on the eponymous book, explores India's fight for independence and the critical moments of the partition era. It details the events behind the last year of the British Raj from 1947 to 1948 and how it gave away India, which was a part of its empire.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Wrap: Swiatek, Gauff Cruise Into Quarters; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas Collect Wins
  2. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  5. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six