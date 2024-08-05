On the work front, Genelia and Riteish were last seen together in the Marathi film 'Ved', which was a blockbuster. Genelia will be next seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with Aamir Khan. Riteish, who was recently seen in 'Kakuda', has 'Housefull 5' in his kitty, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. He also has 'Raid 2' and 'Visfot' in the pipeline.