Actress Genelia D'Souza turned a year older today, August 5. On her 37th birthday, fans and friends have showered her with heartfelt birthday wishes. To mark the special occasion of his 'baiko', Riteish Deshmukh, shared a funny montage on social media filled with some of their heartwarming moments together. The video had Riteish and Genelia's wedding pic, their Instagram Reels, and some priceless moments of their married life.
In the video, there is a background voice saying, “Shaadi ke baad pati ka pyar (Husband's love after marriage) and it shows a scene where Riteish is giving Genelia a leg massage. The actress, on the other hand, is seen relaxing on a sofa.
Sharing the endearing montage, Riteish wrote, "Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad - you have truly changed my life (sic)."
Have a look at Riteish Deshmukh's birthday post for Genelia D'Souza.
Genelia D'Souza commented on the post, "I intend to keep changing your life too @riteishd (sic)."
Genelia and Riteish are one of the most adorable couples of the industry. They often share hilarious Instagram reels together that tickle our funny bones.
Genelia and Riteish's love story and marriage
Their love story started during the shooting of their debut movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003. After dating for 10 years, they married in February 2012. It has been 22 years since they have been together, yet they going strong in their relationship and married life. They are parents to two sons- Riaan and Rahyl.
Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Riteish revealed three fundamental rules he follows to maintain strong and harmonious relationship.
He said respect is the key and added, “No matter the situation, maintaining respect for each other is crucial. Even during arguments, it’s important not to let that respect waver. Like a cracked plate, once broken, it’s never quite the same.”
The actor further said, “Secondly, prioritize your partner’s needs above your own. It’s about selflessness and understanding what truly matters to them.”
On the work front, Genelia and Riteish were last seen together in the Marathi film 'Ved', which was a blockbuster. Genelia will be next seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with Aamir Khan. Riteish, who was recently seen in 'Kakuda', has 'Housefull 5' in his kitty, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. He also has 'Raid 2' and 'Visfot' in the pipeline.