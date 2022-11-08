Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Riteish Deshmukh's ‘Mister Mummy’ To Release On November 18 In Theatres

Bollywood actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer “Mister Mummy” is set to release on November 18, the makers announced Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Genelia DSouza and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:14 pm

The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of “Bunty Aur Babli” fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth. T-Series unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official Twitter handle.
    

“The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on 18th November, 2022,” the tweet read.
    

“Mister Mummy” revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D’Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.
    

“But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama,” the official synopsis read.
    

Besides “Mister Mummy”, Deshmukh and D’Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie “Ved”.

