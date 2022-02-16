RIP Bappi Lahiri: Songs Which Will Always Be Synonymous With The Disco King

Music composer cum singer Bappi Lahiri not only provided Bollywood with some of its greatest disco sounds over the years, but he also sang some enormously successful chartbuster songs in his distinct and mellifluous voice. Leaving the world in a void, he left for his heavenly abode a little while ago, at the age of 69. He will always be remembered as one of the most popular musicians in the Hindi film industry.

Here's a taste of some of Bappi Lahiri's most popular songs that he sang:

'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' ('Disco Dancer')

This 1982 hit starring Mithun Chakraborty, Kim, and Rajesh Khanna started a trend with its Bappi Lahiri music. Bappi Lahiri's own song 'Yaad aa raha hai' was one of the album's biggest hits, with other songs like 'I am a Disco Dancer' and 'Jimmy Jimmy' also becoming massive hits.

'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re...' ('Saaheb')

'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' from the film 'Saaheb', starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh, was one among the film's highlights when it was released in 1985. The song has become so popular that the creators of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' incorporated a remake of it in their 2020 film.

'Ooh La La' ('The Dirty Picture')

You may forget about the movie, but you will never forget this song. To Bappi Lahiri's rhythms and voice singing 'Tu hai meri fantasy', Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan gyrate in colourful clothes on extravagant settings.

'Dil Main Ho Tum' ('Satyamev Jayate')

'Satyamev Jayate', one of Vinod Khanna's lesser-known films from the 1980s, lives on via its songs, particularly this beautiful number sung by Bappi Lahiri. The song was a remake of the Bengali song 'Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar', which is considered as one of the most popular Bengali songs ever.

'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost' ('Aap Ki Khatir')

'Bambai se aaya mera dost' is one of the songs that youngsters from the 1980s and 1990s would have heard. You may not know whose film it is from or which actors it is based on, but you will be familiar with its complete lyrics. The popular song is enhanced by Bappi Lahiri's bindaas voice.

'Tamma Tamma Loge' ('Thanedaar')

'Tamma Tamma Loge', a song "influenced" by Mory Kante's tunes, was a great hit in 1990. Though the film starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit was quickly forgotten, the song created and performed by Bappi Lahiri remains popular. The song was remade for the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

May his soul rest in peace.