Rimi Sen Cheated For ₹4.4 Crore

Actress Rimi Sen has been allegedly duped for ₹4.4 crores and she has registered a case at Khar Police station against Ronak Jatin. Jatin was to start an LED lights business and reportedly offered Sen high returns if she invested with him.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jain promised her a 40 per cent profit. Sen met Jatin at a gym some time back and the two became friends, which is when she invested in his company. However, in a report, the police said that the case was filed after Jatin started ignoring Sen's phone calls. As the due date came nearer, Sen became more persistent in her calls and when she got no answer she inquired. Soon, she learnt that Jatin has never started a company.

Jatin has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

Sen has been seen in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has been seen in movies such as ‘Dhoom’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Kyun Ki', 'Golmaal’, ‘Baghban’ and ‘Hungama’. She was also part of `Big Boss` in 2015. There are reports that the actress will soon be making her comeback. She will be seen in a music video soon. The video is being directed by Prerna Arora for the same.

The actress will start shooting on April 12. In an exclusive report by ETimes, Sen said that she moved away from films because she was not satisfied with the work that she was getting. “As you all know, I have been away from the movies and film industry and the sole reason behind that is - I tried so many things, different kinds of movies, but I never could achieve that creative satisfaction which I was looking for all this while,” she said.