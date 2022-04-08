Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ricky Gervais: I Would Have Joked About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Boyfriend

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais said that, unlike actor-comedian Chris Rock, who joked about actor Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition and ended up getting slapped for the same, he would have joked about her affair.

Ricky Gervais: I Would Have Joked About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Boyfriend
Ricky Gervais Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:52 pm

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has spoken about the infamous joke which got actor-comedian Chris Rock slapped by actor Will Smith at the Oscars. Rock joked about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, Alopecia, which leads to loss of hair. Reacting to the same, Will Smith, who seemed to be laughing at first, walked upto the stage and slapped Rock, taking the viewers as well as the audience by surprise.

Gervais said that if he had been in Rock’s place, her medical condition would have not been something that he would have joked about. Calling it “the tamest joke” he would’ve ever told, he said that nothing would have happened to him if he had happened to crack it. In recent video chat with his fans, on social media, he said, “Nothing would happen to me because I wouldn’t have told a joke about his wife’s hair. I’d have told a joke about her boyfriend.” For the unversed, Pinkett Smith has said she was “in a relationship” with a younger man when she and Smith were on a break from their relationship in 2020.

Related stories

Tattoo Artist Inks Will Smith, Chris Rock Slap On Man's Leg, Netizens In Splits

Jada Pinketh Smith Didn't Want Will Smith To Defend Her At Oscars, Reports

Somy Ali On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: Once You Choose To Be A Celebrity, You Will Forever Be Trolled

Talking about how someone said that the joke was making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s disability, Gervais said, “Well I’m going a bit thin, I’m disabled,” he said while pointing to his hair in the video chat. “I can park right up next to Tesco’s now [in disabled parking]. I’m fat. That’s a disease. I’m fat and balding.”

As far as hosting goes, Gervais has been one of the most popular hosts of these award shows. He has hosted the Golden Globes five times.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ricky Gervais Will Smith Chris Rock Oscars Oscars 2022 Slap Jada Pinkett Smith Love Affair Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith Chris Rock Ricky Gervais Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SA Vs BAN Test Series: Bangladesh Chase Another Historic Feat

SA Vs BAN Test Series: Bangladesh Chase Another Historic Feat

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India