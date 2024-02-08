The announcement of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ securing a second season came during Disney’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday morning IST. The second season was bound to happen considering the massive success of Season 1, which was evident in its impressive streaming numbers, with over 110 million hours viewed on Disney+ and Hulu, as well as an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Just to refresh the memories of those who might have forgotten, Season 1 had been adapted from Rick Riordan’s book ‘The Lightning Thief,’ and revolves around Percy (Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old demigod navigating his newfound supernatural powers. Accused by the sky god Zeus (late Lance Reddick) of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy, along with his friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), embarks on a journey across America to recover it and restore order to Olympus.
Following the pattern, Season 2 will be drawing inspiration from Riordan’s second book, ‘The Sea of Monsters,’ in which Percy and his demigod companions undertake a maritime quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece.
Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in a statement, “Rich in magic, wonder, adventure, and heart, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” adding, “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble cast and creative talent that brings this story to life.”
The author of the story, Rick Riordan, also penned his exciting thoughts on the show’s renewal, “I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”
In Season 2, what’s confirmed is that Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will be reprising their respective roles, alongside some familiar and fresh faces. However, the show will have to cast a new actor who will be able to fit in the shoes of the late Lance Reddick, who portrayed Zeus. Unfortunately, Reddick passed away in March 2023 before Season 1 even aired. Who will be playing Zeus has not been unveiled yet.
On the flip side, while no official release date or window for Season 2 has been announced yet, the considerable popularity of the show suggests that fans may not have to wait too long to go back to Camp Half-Blood.