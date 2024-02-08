In Season 2, what’s confirmed is that Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will be reprising their respective roles, alongside some familiar and fresh faces. However, the show will have to cast a new actor who will be able to fit in the shoes of the late Lance Reddick, who portrayed Zeus. Unfortunately, Reddick passed away in March 2023 before Season 1 even aired. Who will be playing Zeus has not been unveiled yet.