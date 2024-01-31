‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lance Reddick In Season Finale On Disney+

Lance Reddick, who portrays Zeus in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, was given a heartfelt farewell by the show's team following his unexpected passing in March, shortly after the completion of production on Percy Jackson.
In a touching tribute, the season finale of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on Disney+ honors the late Lance Reddick, who portrayed Zeus in the series, following his unexpected passing.
The highly anticipated first season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on Disney+ concluded, mirroring the ending of Rick Riordan's first book. Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) bid farewell before the school year, with the understanding that they will reunite in the near future for more adventures in saving the world. However, the path they took to reach this point was often filled with unexpected twists and turns, even for fans of the original novel.
In the Season 1 finale, Lance Reddick shared a significant scene with the series' main character, Walker Scobell, as they depicted Percy confronting Zeus on Mount Olympus. This marked one of his last appearances on screen.
Following the episode, a title card appeared, honoring the memory of Lance Reddick with the words: "In loving memory of Lance Reddick."
After Lance Reddick's passing, Riordan paid tribute to the actor on his blog, a platform he often uses to interact with fans. In his tribute, he characterized Reddick as a "vibrant, kind, and talented" man.
“His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god. He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor. He was thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive,” Riordan wrote.
The author also assured that Reddick's scenes in the show would “remind us of how much brilliance we have lost.”
Zeus plays a significant role in all five of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels. The approach for the character's future beyond Season 1 of the series remains uncertain.
You can now watch the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season finale on Disney+.