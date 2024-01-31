‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lance Reddick In Season Finale On Disney+

“His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god. He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor. He was thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive,” Riordan wrote.

The author also assured that Reddick's scenes in the show would “remind us of how much brilliance we have lost.”