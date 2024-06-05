Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, are all set to become parents soon.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha on her inter-faith marriage with Ali Fazal Photo: Instagram
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, are all set to become parents soon. Despite coming from different faiths, Richa and Ali have built a strong foundation for their relationship. In an interview, Richa opened up about her interfaith marriage with Ali Fazal

In an interview with Galatta India, the 'Fukrey' actress was asked if she and Ali were subjected to scrutiny when they decided to get married, to which Richa said that if one stands firm with their choice and their immediate family is with them and support them, nobody else really matters. "And like I said, a human being is a human being first and when you go and fall in love, your search has no filters on. When you fall in love, that’s what it is," she added.

Richa Chadha as Lajjo in 'Heeramandi' - Instagram
Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform 'Heeramandi' Dance Sequence When She Couldn't Get It Right?

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Richa also revealed that she didn't want her family to find out about her relationship with Ali through the press. She said further, “You know, we also have families. When I was ready to discuss this at home with my family, then I thought I will just come out''.

The 'Heeramandi' actress also shared that she and Ali decided make their relationship public when she wanted to travel with him for the premiere of Victoria and Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. She recalled, “I remember I had to travel to be his plus one for the Venice Film Festival for (Victoria & Abdul) with Judi Dench. I was like… I am not missing your Judi Dench red carpet for the world. He was like but no one knows, so I said let’s just tell them now, it’s time''.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the news of pregnancy in February this year with an adorable post.

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Photo: Instagram
On the work front, Richa was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'. The show has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

