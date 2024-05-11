Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform ‘Heeramandi’ Dance Sequence When She Couldn’t Get It Right?

Actor Richa Chadha had to perform her solo dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, but do you know she drank some gin to perform the “drunk dancing” sequence authentically? Well, Richa, a teetotaler, recently revealed that when she was filming the dance number, she couldn't get it correct despite 30-40 retakes. That’s when she decided to get drunk off screen, but it made things worse for her.
“On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-4o takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin,” Richa said during an interview with Zoom. “I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace,” the actress added.
Soon, she realised that she was better off pretending to be drunk as she was more in control of her dance and overall performance. “If you have grown up in that world, with poetry, music and dance, it is going to be your second nature. So, I tried drinking on the first day of my solo song, but it didn’t work for me. I was better off pretending to be drunk than actually getting a little tipsy. It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” Richa said.
The ‘Fukrey’ actress also shared that she can't do method acting, because she was 100 percent into each scene that she has done on the show. I was not distracted while giving cues also to someone else, I was not out of character even when I was dancing. It took a lot from me, but I loved it,” she signed off.