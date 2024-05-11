Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform ‘Heeramandi’ Dance Sequence When She Couldn’t Get It Right?

Soon, she realised that she was better off pretending to be drunk as she was more in control of her dance and overall performance. “If you have grown up in that world, with poetry, music and dance, it is going to be your second nature. So, I tried drinking on the first day of my solo song, but it didn’t work for me. I was better off pretending to be drunk than actually getting a little tipsy. It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” Richa said.