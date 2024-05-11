Art & Entertainment

Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform ‘Heeramandi’ Dance Sequence When She Couldn’t Get It Right?

Richa Chadha got drunk for her dance sequence, but soon realised she was better off pretending to be drunk.

Instagram
Richa Chadha as Lajjo in 'Heeramandi' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Richa Chadha had to perform her solo dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, but do you know she drank some gin to perform the “drunk dancing” sequence authentically? Well, Richa, a teetotaler, recently revealed that when she was filming the dance number, she couldn't get it correct despite 30-40 retakes. That’s when she decided to get drunk off screen, but it made things worse for her. 

“On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-4o takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin,” Richa said during an interview with Zoom. “I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace,” the actress added.

Soon, she realised that she was better off pretending to be drunk as she was more in control of her dance and overall performance. “If you have grown up in that world, with poetry, music and dance, it is going to be your second nature. So, I tried drinking on the first day of my solo song, but it didn’t work for me. I was better off pretending to be drunk than actually getting a little tipsy. It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” Richa said.

The ‘Fukrey’ actress also shared that she can't do method acting, because she was 100 percent into each scene that she has done on the show. I was not distracted while giving cues also to someone else, I was not out of character even when I was dancing. It took a lot from me, but I loved it,” she signed off. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Soldier Shot Dead By His Father-In-Law Over Matrimonial Dispute In J-K’s Reasi
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 11: Kejriwal's Dig At PM Modi, Solar Storm Hits Earth, Flash Floods In Afghanistan And More
  3. Uttarakhand High Court Asks Govt To Find Suitable Site For Its Relocation Out Of Nainital
  4. Kerala Man Abandons Bed-Ridden Father In Rented House, Human Rights Panel And Police Register Case
  5. IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Goa; Forecasts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Isolated Places
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Videos: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans During His Temple Visit
  2. Navneet Malik Of 'The Freelancer' Wraps Up Sanjay Dutt-Starrer 'The Virgin Tree'
  3. Joey King Shares Results Of Allergy Test, Says She's Pretty Much Allergic To Everything
  4. Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: 'TMKOC' Actor Reportedly Used 27 Email Accounts, Was Afraid Of Being 'Surveillanced'
  5. Kriti Sanon Questions Pay Parity In Industry: Why Do Male Actors Get Paid 10 Times More For No Reason?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open 2nd Round; City Lead Fulham 1-0 In PL
  2. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Beats Yulia Putintseva To Enter Rome WTA 1000 Fourth Round
  3. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Mumbai Indians At Eden Gardens
  4. India's Parvej Khan Secures Finals Spot in 2024 SEC Championships
  5. James Anderson To Retire After England Vs West Indies 1st Test - Read Statement
World News
  1. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  2. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  3. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  4. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
  5. Beloved KTLA Anchor Sam Rubin Passes Away At 64: A Look Back At His Impact
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail