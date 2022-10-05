Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Mumbai Reception Was A Star-Studded Affair, A Look At Who Wore What

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception on Tuesday was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Mini Mathur, Kabr Khan Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu, and Vishal Bhardwaj snapped at the event.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding, are currently celebrating their union with friends and family. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are did a final event with a reception in Mumbai.

As for Richa, she opted for a colourful lehenga-and-gown-inspired silhouette that was replete with embroidered patches and motifs. The outfit comprised a sleeveless bodycon bodice and an attached drape detail, both also fully adorned with elaborate motifs. She styled the quirky look with a pair of cascading earrings and a layered sheeshpatti. She opted for glowing makeup featuring glossy coral lips, beaming highlighter, shimmery eyelids and kohl-rimmed eyes. Ali Fazal looked dapper in a navy blue ensemble featuring a long front-slit sherwani with a sheer drape detail adorning the shoulders. He wore the statement-making outfit over a white T-shirt and teamed the separates with blue trousers.

Being one of the first guests to arrive at the venue, Vicky Kaushal could be seen sporting a dapper suit at the wedding reception. His clean shave look complimented the entire look. As Vicky arrived at the venue, he congratulated the couple and posed happily with them. Vicky Kaushal surely led the celeb roll-call at the venue, as soon as he entered the venue the Uri star gave a warm hug to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee too was papped at the event. Manoj Bajpayee was seen wearing a black outfit which included a black shirt, trousers and jacket.

Richa Chadha and Ali FAzal's Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma was seen posing for the paps at the couple's wedding reception in Mumbai which was held Tuesday night (October 4). Actor Pratik Gandhi accopamnied by his wife and daughter too was seen at the event.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan accompanied by his wife Mini Mathur and VJ Cyrus Sahukar too attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. Kriti Kharbanda too was papped at the event with her beau, actor Pulkit Samrat. While Pulkit wore a shimmery blue jacket over a similar loose outfit, Kriti looked graceful in a white saree.

Esha Gupta exuded elegance in her sultry pink saree which was accessorised with complimenting jewellery. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao was papped at the event looking graceful in a black saree.

The wedding reception which underwent on Tuesday night in Mumbai, saw Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad among the early guests to arrive at the venue.

Alongside posing for the cameras on the red carpet, The Vikram Vedha star was dressed in a crisp black suit, on the other hand, Saba kept it all traditional, as she opted for a lustrous green kurta set.