On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday (June 14), actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.

Chakraborty posted a motley of pictures with Rajput on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'.

Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

[With Inputs From IANS]