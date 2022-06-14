Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Emotional Post

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Mumbai in June 2020. Rhea Chakraborty shared an Instagram post on the late actor's second death anniversary.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:16 pm

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday (June 14), actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.

Chakraborty posted a motley of pictures with Rajput on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'.

Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

[With Inputs From IANS]

