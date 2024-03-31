Art & Entertainment

Response To ‘Patna Shuklla’ Overwhelms Anushka Kaushik: 'I am Rejuvenated'

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who essays the role of Rinki Kumari in 'Patna Shuklla' headlined by Raveena Tandon, expresses that with the response she is receiving for the film, she is rejuvenated with the spirit to deliver even better in her upcoming projects.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Anushka Kaushik Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who essays the role of Rinki Kumari in 'Patna Shuklla' headlined by Raveena Tandon, expresses that with the response she is receiving for the film, she is rejuvenated with the spirit to deliver even better in her upcoming projects.

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who essays the role of Rinki Kumari in 'Patna Shuklla' headlined by Raveena Tandon, expresses that with the response she is receiving for the film, she is rejuvenated with the spirit to deliver even better in her upcoming projects.

Anushka, who is also known for her work in projects such as 'Crash Course', 'Ghar Wapasi' and 'Lust Stories', said: “ ‘Patna Shuklla’ has been an extremely special film for multiple reasons, not only did it excite me to offer a new facet of my versatility, but I also got the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people in the business.”

Advertisement

The actress added: “However, what makes it the most special is the story, the gravity of the subject struck a chord with me and I am glad that it has also touched the audience. The overwhelming response to the film and especially to my performance is surreal.”

“I am rejuvenated with spirit to deliver even better in my upcoming performances and I would love to thank everyone who has believed in me.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita