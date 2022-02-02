Remembering Philip Seymour Hoffman: Award Winning Performances By The Late Actor

Late American actor-director and producer Philip Seymour Hoffman acted in many films, including key roles, from the early 1990s until his death on this day in 2014. He was best recognised for his distinctive supporting and character roles — typically lowlifes, eccentrics, bullies, and misfits.

It was difficult not to be haunted by the characters he played in whichever movie he was in: the nurse in 'Magnolia,' the tortured sound man in 'Boogie Nights,' the rich snob in 'The Talented Mr. Ripley,' the late rock critic Lester Bangs in 'Almost Famous,' even the storm-chasing stoner in 'Twister.'

Here is a look at some of the top performances that impressed the critics and won big awards for the late actor.

Capote (2005)

Late actor Philip S. Hoffman won many awards for his role in 'Capote' (2005). Among them were the best actor BAFTA Award, Austin Film Critics Association Award, Boston Society Of Film Critics Award, and the most prestigious Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. It is biographical film about Truman Capote who discovers the murder of a Kansas family in 1959 and decides to write a book about it. Capote builds a contact with one of the murdrers, who is on death row, while researching for his work.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Late Philip S Hoffman won the 20/20 Award for best actor for his role as Scotty J in the drama 'Boogie Nights' (1997). A film about an aspiring adult film producer who wants to make his craft an art on discovering a new young talent.

Master (2012)

The late actor won the best supporting actor award for the film 'Master' (2012) at the Alliance Of Women Film Journalists, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, and Chicago Film Critics Association Awards as well. The film revolves around a naval officer and the events that he faces on returning. The film also stars actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Magnolia (1999)

For the film 'Magnolia' (1999), Philip S Hoffman got the Best Cast Ensemble award at the Awards Circuit Community Award. In the film, he played the role of Phil Parma. The film also starred actors Tom Cruise and Pat Healy among others.

Owning Mahowny (2003)

For his role in 'Owning Mahowny' (2003), late Philip S Hoffman won the Chlotrudis Award for the best actor in 2003. The film was about a bank manager who has a gambling addiction. It was based on a true story of one of the biggest one-man frauds.