Reem Shaikh Turns To Studies To Prep For ‘Raisinghani Vs Rainsinghani’ Role

Talking about the preparations for the role, the ‘Gul Makai’ fame diva said: "When this opportunity came my way, I was immediately drawn to the world of law, fascinated by arguments, sessions, justice and more in the courtroom.”

“I asked a friend who was studying law to lend me some books. As, I delved into their pages, I was overwhelmed by the amount of learning and research necessary to excel in this field. However, for the show, I’m grateful to the writers for bringing in great research and insights to build this legal drama,” shared Reem.