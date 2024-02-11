Reem Shaikh Makes OTT Debut With Grey Character: It’s Absolute Thrill

Actress Reem Shaikh, who is set to make her OTT debut with the legal drama ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’, said it is also her first dive into portraying a character with shades of grey.

Known for her work in ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, ‘Gul Makai’, Reem has stepped into the intricate character of Ankita Pandey.