Art & Entertainment

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’: Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder Attend Britain Screening - View Pics

London's night sky lit up with stars as Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, and Zack & Deborah Snyder attended the 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' screening. Dive into the event's highlights and view the stunning pictures.

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Catch a glimpse of Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, and the Snyders at the London screening of 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'.

See the stars shine on the red carpet in our photo coverage:

1. Sofia Boutella

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Sofia Boutella poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.

2. Ed Skrein

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Ed Skrein poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.

3. Zack Snyder And Deborah Snyder

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Zack Snyder, left, and Deborah Snyder pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.

5. Fra Fee

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Fra Fee poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.

6. Staz Nair

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ Film Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Staz Nair poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.

