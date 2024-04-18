‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’: Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder Attend Britain Screening - View Pics

Catch a glimpse of Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, and the Snyders at the London screening of 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'.
See the stars shine on the red carpet in our photo coverage:
1. Sofia Boutella
Sofia Boutella poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.
2. Ed Skrein
Ed Skrein poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.
3. Zack Snyder And Deborah Snyder
Zack Snyder, left, and Deborah Snyder pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.
5. Fra Fee
Fra Fee poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.
6. Staz Nair
Staz Nair poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in London.