Raymon Kakar Watched Pakistani Shows To Learn Urdu For Her Role In 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

Actress Raymon Kakar, who portrays Dua in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', shared that she watched Pakistani shows to grasp better Urdu for the preparation of the role.

Talking about her preparation for Dua, Raymon said: "Preparing for the character of Dua was fascinating for me because I've always had a love for Urdu, even though I've never spoken it. My daughter is quite fluent in Urdu and really enjoys the language."