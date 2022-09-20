Raveena Tandon To Star In Arbaaz Khan's Production Venture 'Patna Shukla'

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg', has roped in ace actress Raveena Tandon for his next production 'Patna Shukla' which is a social drama.

He reveals: "It's a social drama but since we as a production house believe in entertaining our audience, the film was written like that. 'Patna Shukla' has all the ingredients that an Indian audience wants to watch."

Khan, who is known for his negative roles in films like 'Daraar' and 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' was also seen in movies such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' and many more.

While talking about the film he says that audiences will see Raveena in a completely distinct look: "Wait to see Raveena in a never seen before avatar. Even when she was at the peak of her career while doing hardcore masala movies, Raveena never turned her back on meaningful cinema. 'Patna Shukla' is the perfect example of pure cinema meets entertainment," he adds.

The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. 'Patna Shukla' is all set to release next year.