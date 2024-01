Actress Raveena Tandon, who is receiving a lot of good response to her recently released show ‘Karmma Calling’, has shared that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was not in favour of casting her in ‘Shool’ on which he served as the producer.

The actress revealed that the director of the film, E. Nivas was convinced of casting her for the film and he put his foot down and went ahead with the promo shoot. During the promo RGV failed to recognise Raveena.