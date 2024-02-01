Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna got embroiled in an unfortunate controversy after her Deepfake video went viral on social media. Post the incident, she took to social media to pen a lengthy note. In a recent interview, the diva revealed why she decided to talk openly speak against Deepfake.
Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS Why She Decided To Open Up About Her Deepfake Video: I Am Really Scared For...
Rashmika Mandanna, who spoke against her Deepfake video last year, said that it is important to speak about these incidents to raise awareness in society.
In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika said that it is important to speak about these incidents to raise awareness in the society.
Advertisement
The 'Animal' actress said, “So many times this happens, and you speak about it, and someone is like, ‘But you chose this job!’ Or you know, ‘This is how it’s going to be.’ ‘Like, why are you talking about it now?’ In my head, the only thing I was thinking about was that if this happened to me in college, I wouldn’t have anyone to come and support me. Because something in our culture is that what society thinks of us is supposed to be us. Like we have to be the way and react how society wants us to, you know, think and react, right?”
Advertisement
She further said, “So imagine some girl in her college had to go through the same thing. And I am like, dude, I am really scared for them. And if I am speaking about it, so there’s at least like 41 million people who know that, okay, there’s something called the deepfake. And this is not right. There’s something that is affecting emotions and causing stress in people in general. So I think bringing out that awareness was important to me''.
Advertisement
In November last year, the Deepfake video of the actress that went viral that showed a morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator. The Delhi Police arrested the main accused in the case after two months.
Advertisement
Not only Rashmika, actresses like Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi among others also fell prey to Deepfake.