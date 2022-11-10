Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh To Conduct First Acting Masterclass At Marrakesh In Presence Of Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will be conferred with the Etoile d'Or award, will be conducting his maiden acting masterclass at Marrakesh International Film Festival in presence of cinematic icons like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 1:40 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will be conferred with the Etoile d'Or award, will be conducting his maiden acting masterclass at Marrakesh International Film Festival in presence of cinematic icons like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton. 

The festival will also screen three milestone films of Ranveer's glorious career so far - 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Gully Boy' and 'Padmaavat'.

These screenings will be attended by the icons of world cinema like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Marion Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, LaA-la Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim, Farida Benlyazid, to name a few.

Ranveer will be honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year.

The festival will pay tribute to Ranveer Singh and will honour him with the title which has been previously received by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The actor will be in the Moroccan city from November 11 to November 13 and will attend the grand inauguration and his felicitation in front of world cinema lovers at the historic Jemaa el-Fna Square.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Stars Actor/Actress Directing. Masterclass Hindi Hindi Cinema Celebs Ravichandran Ashwin Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities