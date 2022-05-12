Ranveer Singh Said He 'Feels Judged' Because Of His Flashy Fashion Sense

In a recent Q&A with fans, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh discussed his expensive and flamboyant fashion taste. The actor confessed that he did feel criticised based on his appearance and fashion sense at one time in his life, but he learned to move on. He also mentioned that, while he enjoys a wide range of colours for his attire, he wants to keep his living area as simple as possible. All of this was shared with followers on Twitter by the actor, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

On Wednesday, the actor reacted to fan comments at a Q&A hosted by Twitter India on the Twitter Movies account. Some of the queries concerned Singh's fashion sense, which has been praised for its bold use of colour and flamboyant flair.

"Ranveer Singh's been doing met gala daily for all these years," one fan commented, comparing Singh's fashion taste to the colourful and elaborate outfits shown at the annual Met Gala. In response, Singh said that he didn't know what to make of it, but said that he was only expressing himself via his clothes.

Further into the Q&A, when a fan inquired about the 'secret' to his fashion sense, the actor said that it is simply who he is and not a persona he is attempting to build. "I used to feel cagey about expressing myself. I felt judged. I would alter my way of being in accordance with the effects those judgements were having on me. At one point, I let that go. I was like, people are gonna judge anyway so you do you, dress the way you want and I'm glad that I have been able to evolve into a person who does that consistently now," he responded.

Singh is looking forward to the release of his forthcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film, directed by Divyang Thakkar, casts him as a humble Gujarati guy fighting his strict family to rescue his unborn daughter. Actors, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah also appear in the film. It will be released on May 13th.