Ranveer Singh On Doing A Film With Deepika Padukone Again:  You Will See Us Very Soon

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most good-looking matches both on and offscreen and their scintillating chemistry is to die for. The two have worked in blockbuster films together including ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ and now Ranveer says that they are soon going to share the screen together.

When asked about working with Deepika again during day one at FICCI Frames fast track 2022 Ranveer says, “I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.”

Bursting with energy, the actor spoke about working with a few of the biggest names in the industry to play a few of the most versatile roles on screen.

Speak about cinema post-pandemic, the actor said. “Community viewing experience is very important now. We have been rapidly accelerated. It’s a giant landscape. Our Indian audience is watching the content made outside India and similarly, people outside the country are watching Indian content. There’s an extra onus on creators. You need to justify, their energy and money for them to come to the cinema. I am committed to the cause of big-screen entertainment. We need to deliver content that brings audiences back to the cinemas.”

Talking about the experience of watching a film on a big screen Ranveer said, “The experience is very special…to sit in dark with people and have a cathartic experience. When you sit in a cinema hall, laugh together, cry together, you have to give them worth for their bucks. I take this very seriously.”

Talking about giving people a reason to come to cinemas, Ranveer said, I feel being an able artist my channels for empathy are open and therefore the time we have gone through, I felt it very deeply. Personally, also it was difficult to what was going on. I have consciously then chosen to be part of the cinema that will give them a good time. My next circus directed by Rohit Shetty is a comedy.”

On asked how he processes all the adulation, he said, “The position that I find myself in today, It’s beyond my imagination. The opportunity that I have been blessed with, the acclaim, love of people, I can hardly believe that. I get up every day with gratitude.”

“I get great fulfillment by putting a smile on someone’s face. If you give good energy, and positivity, you get it back multiplied many times.”

Ranveer is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, on being asked how he manages to push the boundaries every time, he said, “I strongly believe that you can’t put anybody in a box. When I am in public I am very vibrant, at the same time there are different facets to my personality. I do pour an authentic side of myself in playing my characters.”

He also spoke about shooting with Johny Lever and Dharmendra in 'Circus' and 'Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani' respectively. How surreal the experience has been.