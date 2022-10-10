Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Ranveer Singh Makes NBA Star Trae Young Shake-A-Leg On 'Gallan Goodiyaan'

After making Shaquille O'Neal dance to the number 'Khalibali', Ranveer Singh went on to make another basketball star dance to his number in Abu Dhabi.

Ranveer Singh with Trae Young
Ranveer Singh with Trae Young Instagram

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 11:12 am

After making Shaquille O'Neal dance to the number 'Khalibali', Ranveer Singh went on to make another basketball star dance to his number in Abu Dhabi.

Ranveer set the basketball court on fire as he made NBA star Trae Young do bhangra on the number 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from his film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

"Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here's Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan! @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaarabic@nbaeurope#NBAinAbuDhabi," Ranveer captioned the clip.


The Bollywood star was roped in as the Indian brand ambassador for NBA in 2021.

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' starring Alia Bhatt.

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Instagram Gallam Goodiyaan National Basketball Association (NBA) NBA Legend Trae Young Shaquille O'Neal Etihad Stadium India
