‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ Trailer Review: Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill Fight A War Using Modern Warfare

The trailer of ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ has fetched over 442K views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “That's called real casting Jimmy, Lara, and Ashish Vidyarthi with true story can't wait anymore.” A second fan wrote, “I've watched the trailer multiple times, and it still gives me goosebumps.” A third fan commented, “This trailer has me hooked, I'm already invested in the characters' journeys!” The series will definitely grab eyeballs considering when it is being released and how it delves into a sensitive topic. The casting of the series promises strong performances. However, it is only when the series is released that it will be clear if the makers stuck to the facts or have presented the audience with yet another jingoistic political drama.