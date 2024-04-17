‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ Trailer Review: Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill Fight A War Using Modern Warfare

Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill are set to enthrall the audience once again as they are set to share the screen. The trailer of their upcoming series – ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ – has been released. It has become the talk of the town because of its plot and the stellar casting. The series will delve into India's historic tale of modern warfare.
The 2:00 minute-long trailer of ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ opens with a shot of CRPF vans getting attacked in Pulwama. This shot sets the tone of the series. As the trailer progresses, it takes the audience into how India fought the Pulwama attack with the Balakot airstrike. Real-life events have heavily inspired the series. It shows how Ashish Vidyarthi leads his team and how Lara Dutta uses social media to create narratives.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ here.
The trailer of ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ has fetched over 442K views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “That's called real casting Jimmy, Lara, and Ashish Vidyarthi with true story can't wait anymore.” A second fan wrote, “I've watched the trailer multiple times, and it still gives me goosebumps.” A third fan commented, “This trailer has me hooked, I'm already invested in the characters' journeys!” The series will definitely grab eyeballs considering when it is being released and how it delves into a sensitive topic. The casting of the series promises strong performances. However, it is only when the series is released that it will be clear if the makers stuck to the facts or have presented the audience with yet another jingoistic political drama.
Directed by Santosh Singh, ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ has been written by Ramiz Ilham Khan, Maitrey Bajpai, Sanjay Chopra, Sudeep Nigam, and Aniruddha Guha. It will star Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Prasanna Venkatesan, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Akanksha Singh, Satyajeet Dubey, Jason Tham, and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The series will stream on JioCinema from April 25 onwards.