On Balakot's 5th Anniversary, 'Ranneeti: Balakot And Beyond' Teaser Revives Memories

Marking the fifth anniversary of the IAF's air strikes on the terrorist base in the Pakistani town of Balakot, the makers of 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the web show.

Soon to be released on JioCinema, the series takes the audience behind the scenes of the terror factory that was operating in Balakot and the ensuing mission to bring Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman back home.