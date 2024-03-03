Elnaaz Norouzi Received MMA Training For Her High-Octane 'Ranneeti' Role

‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ is based on behind the scenes stories of the terror factory that was operating out of Balakot in Pakistan, and the bombing raid conducted there by Indian warplanes on February 26, 2019.

Speaking about what made her say yes to the project, Elnaaz shared, “I loved the script and the whole action factor of it made me scream, ‘Yes!’. It's my first series where I do a lot of action. I have been training in MMA for a year because I wanted to be ready whenever something action-packed came my way. And here we are, I got 'Ranneeti’."