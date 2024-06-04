Randhir Kapoor, veteran actor and father of Bollywood actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, once opened up about how his daughters made it in Bollywood without his support. Referring to himself as a “very bad father” who did not support their Bollywood aspirations despite being an actor himself, Kapoor gave all the credit to his estranged wife, former actress Babita.
‘I am very proud of my two daughters. They had made it on their own streak. Yes, the driving force was Babita, I give full credit to their mother but they have worked very hard,” Randhir had veteran journalist Bhawna Somaaiya on Radio channel 92.5 channel a couple of years ago.
He had also mentioned how Babita supported Karisma and Kareena’s acting careers while he never supported them. He had said, “When they were very small I never imagined that they would turn out to be such big artistes. I had told them exactly what my father (Raj Kapoor) told me, that you want to do it, do it for sure, if it was a bad profession then we ourselves wouldn’t be in it. If we are doing this work, how can we tell you not to do it? But if you are doing it be the best at it.”
He then mentioned how he is extremely proud that his two daughters have worked very hard to achieve success without any support.
Last but not the least, he called himself a “bad father” and mentioned how he’s been somewhat “bawla” (mad) after he started aging. “That way I have been a very bad father but then main bawla hoon, everyone knows I am a bit mad. I don’t want to work very hard, I don’t want to work in many pictures, offers still come, I don’t (take them up). I have earned in my life, now my kids earn much more than me, so I am content, we have food and clothes and home, we have everything, so what more do I want, why should I run around morning to night at this age?,” he signed off.